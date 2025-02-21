C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $196,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 352,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.
In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
