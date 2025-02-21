C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 218,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS PAVE opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.