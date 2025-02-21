CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462,455 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,436,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

