Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.