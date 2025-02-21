Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Camping World Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 1,258,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

