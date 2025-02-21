Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Camping World Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 1,258,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
