Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

