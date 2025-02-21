Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 412,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average session volume of 30,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada One Mining
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 S&P 500 ETFs for Growth and Leverage in a Hot Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.