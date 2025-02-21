Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.06.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$40.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.23 and a 1 year high of C$56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

