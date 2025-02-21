Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,813,000 after purchasing an additional 584,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.