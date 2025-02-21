Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$110.17. 506,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a market cap of C$102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

