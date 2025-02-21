Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.11.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
