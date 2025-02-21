Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.11.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.