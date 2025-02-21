Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
