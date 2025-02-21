Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,540.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,295.25.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $99.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 349,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,796. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,908.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4,540.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 181.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.