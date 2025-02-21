Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

