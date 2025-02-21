Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

