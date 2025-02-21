Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

