Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $35.73 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.