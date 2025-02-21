Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 500626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

