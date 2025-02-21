Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 820 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.35 and its 200 day moving average is $535.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

