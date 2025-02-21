Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $157.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900,238 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $157,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

