Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.