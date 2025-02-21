Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

