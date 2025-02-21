Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

CBOE stock opened at $208.91 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

