CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Critical Analysis

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -544.83% N/A -315.92% CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,403.40%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.56 million 1.90 -$14.41 million N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.01 -$92.48 million $0.02 528.76

Banzai International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Banzai International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

