Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

