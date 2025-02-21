Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.
About Cedar Woods Properties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Woods Properties
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 4 Low P/E Tech Stocks Could be Breakout-Ready Bargains
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.