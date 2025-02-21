Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Celestica were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,846,000 after buying an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celestica by 38.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after buying an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 1,697.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 53.8% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLS opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

