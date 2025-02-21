Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $24.09. Celsius shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 4,966,735 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.