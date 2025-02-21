Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys C$10,390.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Michael John Crothers bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,390.00.

Michael John Crothers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael John Crothers acquired 500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,899. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.