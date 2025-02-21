Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CGAU opened at $6.65 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.
Centerra Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
