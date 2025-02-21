Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amphenol by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

APH opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

