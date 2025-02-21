ChampionX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. 1,704,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,664. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.