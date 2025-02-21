Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $205.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.