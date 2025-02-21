Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.100-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.10-$9.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

