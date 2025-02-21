Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

