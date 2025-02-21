Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

