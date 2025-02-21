Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $267.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

