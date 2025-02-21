CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4 %

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

TSE:WFG opened at C$113.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$100.84 and a twelve month high of C$141.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -103.44%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.