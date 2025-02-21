CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4 %
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -103.44%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
