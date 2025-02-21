Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.18 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.