Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Buys A$15,640.00 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Baragwanath purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,640.00 ($10,025.64).

The firm has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

