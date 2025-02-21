Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Buys A$15,640.00 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Baragwanath purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,640.00 ($10,025.64).
Clime Investment Management Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Clime Investment Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clime Investment Management
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.