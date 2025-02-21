Cloudflare’s (NET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of -711.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,582.70. The trade was a 16.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,297 shares of company stock worth $62,604,696. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

