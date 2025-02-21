Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.84 ($12.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.94). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($13.62), with a volume of 59,857 shares changing hands.

Cohort Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market capitalization of £492.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 977.84.

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 20 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

About Cohort

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

Featured Stories

