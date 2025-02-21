Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CEFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

