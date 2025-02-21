Comparing Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) & Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Celcomdigi Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celcomdigi Berhad and Charge Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A C$0.26 2.89 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.37 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.45

Celcomdigi Berhad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcomdigi Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcomdigi Berhad N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Summary

This table compares Celcomdigi Berhad and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Celcomdigi Berhad beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcomdigi Berhad

Celcomdigi Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. It engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services; trading and distribution of communication devices and related products; managing retail stores; and fibre optic transmission network and property investment activities. The company also offers e-commerce, and digital services and solutions; telecommunication infrastructure services; cybersecurity, networking, information, and communication solutions; business management and integration systems; and strategic and business development, management, and administrative support services. In addition, it provides network communications, capacity, and services; mobile communications and network transmission related services; network and application services; and content solutions. Further, the company deals in marketable securities; and offers software consultancy services. Celcomdigi Berhad was formerly known as Digi.Com Berhad and changed its name to Celcomdigi Berhad in February 2023. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

