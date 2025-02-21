Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires New Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETHA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,847,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,077,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,649,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,308,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

