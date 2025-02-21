Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys New Stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRPT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 884,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 181,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRPT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

