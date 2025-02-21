Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

