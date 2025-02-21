Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $837,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

