Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 42,154 SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIV stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

