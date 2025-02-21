Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $465,000 Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.