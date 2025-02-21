Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $465,000 Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.
Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $24.67.
About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF
The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
