Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $527,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
